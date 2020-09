Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 15:48 Hits: 7

The Trump administration is seeking to end endangered species protections for gray wolves throughout the nation by the end of the year, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."We're working hard to have this done by the end of the year and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/514587-trump-admin-pushing-to-drop-endangered-species-protections-for-gray