EPA awards $62.9 million to Pennsylvania for water quality improvement projects

PHILADELPHIA (Sept. 1, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has awarded $62.9 million to Pennsylvania for water quality improvement projects to address wastewater treatment and stormwater runoff.

This grant, along with $12.6 million in state matching funds, further capitalizes on Pennsylvania’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Program that provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities, non-point source and estuary projects, and other water quality management activities.

“The revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support projects that will improve wastewater treatment and stormwater runoff throughout the state to help protect Pennsylvania’s water resources and improve public health.”

The grant money will be combined with repayments from prior loans and interest earnings to provide direct funding to communities.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s revolving loan program for water projects, visit: https://www.dep.pa.gov/Business/Water/CleanWater/InfrastructureFinance/Pages/State-Revolving-Fund.aspx

For more information about EPA’s CWSRF program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf

