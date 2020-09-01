EPA Announces Availability of Funding for Farmer-led, Farm Focused Projects in the Gulf

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 04:00 Hits: 3

News Releases from Region 04

Applications are due no later than October 16, 2020

GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept.1, 2020) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Gulf of Mexico Division announced the availability of grant funding to improve water quality, habitat, resilience and environmental education through the demonstration of innovative practices on working lands. The project is designed to support farmer-led or farm focused organizations in the Gulf of Mexico watershed within the Continental United States. The total estimated funding for this competitive opportunity is approximately $10 million.

“EPA encourages innovative approaches that protect US waterways from nonpoint source pollution,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “Farmer to Farmer project grants allow recipients to incorporate best practices and techniques that provide meaningful assistance in protecting the Gulf of Mexico watershed.”

“Farmers have always been among our nation’s most effective stewards of the land and conservators of our natural resources,” said EPA Region 6 Administrator Ken McQueen. “EPA’s Farmer to Farmer grants help them develop ways to manage water runoff and protect and improve water quality in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The collaboration of a wide range of stakeholders and organizations across an entire watershed is vital to reducing nutrient pollution to our water and air. Farmers can play an important leadership role in these efforts when they get involved and engage with their State governments, farm organizations, conservation groups, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, and community groups.

Under this grant program, proposals will carry out project activities using one or more of the following methods: surveys, studies, research, investigation, experimentation, education, training, and/or demonstrations. The proposed project location(s) and activities should be consistent with state nutrient reduction strategies and/or other regional resource management documents. The proposed project location(s) must also be in the Gulf of Mexico watershed.

Eligible applicants include state agencies, federally recognized tribes and tribal consortia, any agency or instrumentality of local governments, nonprofit organizations, interstate agencies, and colleges and universities.

EPA anticipates awarding seven to 12 assistance agreements from this announcement. Awards will range from approximately $250,000 to $1,000,000 with a typical project period of three years

Background

The Gulf of Mexico Division is a non-regulatory program of EPA founded to facilitate collaborative actions to protect, maintain, and restore the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico in ways consistent with the economic well-being of the region. To carry out its mission, the Gulf of Mexico Division continues to maintain and expand partnerships with state and federal agencies, federally recognized tribes, local governments and authorities, academia, regional business and industry, agricultural and environmental organizations, and individual citizens and communities.

For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/gulfofmexico .