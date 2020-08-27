The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Synthetic compound could serve as prototype for novel class of drugs to treat neurological damage

Researchers have developed a neurologically acting protein and tested it in laboratory studies. In mice, the experimental compound ameliorated symptoms of certain neurological injuries and diseases, while on the microscopic level it was able to establish and repair connections between neurons. This proof-of-principle study suggests that biologics, which act on neuronal connectivity, could be of clinical use in the long term.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827141309.htm

