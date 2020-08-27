Synthetic compound could serve as prototype for novel class of drugs to treat neurological damage

Articles

Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020

Researchers have developed a neurologically acting protein and tested it in laboratory studies. In mice, the experimental compound ameliorated symptoms of certain neurological injuries and diseases, while on the microscopic level it was able to establish and repair connections between neurons. This proof-of-principle study suggests that biologics, which act on neuronal connectivity, could be of clinical use in the long term.

