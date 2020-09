Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 19:50 Hits: 5

Baobab trees can live for more than a thousand years and provide food, livestock fodder, medicinal compounds, and raw materials. Scientists counted the significant tree's chromosomes -- information critical for conservation, agricultural improvement, and further genetic work.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827155003.htm