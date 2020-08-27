Researchers develop a yeast-based platform to boost production of rare natural molecules

Articles

Researchers outline a method to synthesize complex bioactive molecules much more quickly and efficiently. Using cutting-edge synthetic biology approaches, They were able to produce a large amount of benzylisoquinoline alkaloid (BIA) to synthesize an array of natural and new-to-nature chemical structures in a yeast-based platform. This can provide a blueprint for the large-scale production of thousands of products, including the opioid analgesics morphine and codeine.

