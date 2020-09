Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 19:44 Hits: 13

Researchers have investigated how the parasitic dodder Cuscuta australis controls flower formation. They showed that the parasite eavesdrops on the flowering signals of its host plants in order to activate its own flowering machinery. By synchronizing flowering with its host plant, the parasite makes sure that it can grow on its host long enough to produce the optimal amount of seeds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200831154410.htm