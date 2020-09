Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 17:16 Hits: 13

A team has discovered a missing link in the evolution of photosynthesis and carbon fixation. Dating back more than 2.4 billion years, a newly discovered form of the plant enzyme rubisco could give new insight into plant evolution and breeding.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200831131632.htm