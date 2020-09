Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 17:16 Hits: 11

Specific fungi in the gut associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease and found in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) can be altered in a beneficial manner by eating a modified Mediterranean diet, researchers have found.

