Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 August 2020

A study has found evidence for quantum fluctuations near a quantum critical point in a superconductor. Theory suggests that these quantum critical points may be analogous to black holes as places where all sorts of strange phenomena can exist in a quantum material.

