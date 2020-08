Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 13:27 Hits: 3

More than 90% of babies born with heart defects survive into adulthood. As a result, there are now more adults living with congenital heart disease than children. These adults have a chronic, lifelong condition and the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) has produced advice to give the best chance of a normal life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200829092750.htm