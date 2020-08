Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020

President Trump issued a disaster declaration for Louisiana late Friday night ahead of his trip to the state this weekend to survey damage from Hurricane Laura.The action makes federal funding available for the handful of Louisiana parishes that...

