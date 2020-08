Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 14:59 Hits: 1

Researchers can now reveal what the Danish King Hans had planned to offer when laying claim to the Swedish throne in 1495: A two-meter-long Atlantic sturgeon. The well-preserved fish remains were found in a wreck on the bottom of the Baltic Sea last year, and species identification was made possible through DNA analysis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827105920.htm