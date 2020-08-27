The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Genomes published for major agricultural weeds

Representing some of the most troublesome agricultural weeds, waterhemp, smooth pigweed, and Palmer amaranth impact crop production systems across the US and elsewhere with ripple effects felt by economies worldwide. In a landmark study, scientists have published the most comprehensive genome information to date for all three species, marking a new era of scientific discovery toward potential solutions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827105926.htm

