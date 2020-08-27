The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Decoded: The structure of the barrier between three cells

Organs in animals and in humans have one thing in common: they are bounded by so-called epithelial cells. Researchers at the Institute of Animal Physiology at the University of Munster have found out how two proteins called Anakonda and M6 interact in epithelial cells in fruit flies in order to produce a functioning barrier at corner points between three of those cells. The study has been published in the journal 'Current Biology'.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827122105.htm

