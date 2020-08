Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 16:21 Hits: 1

Wildlife ecologists reports that the trend toward more reliance on private game farms and reserves to manage and conserve free-ranging carnivores in South Africa is more complicated than it appears - 'a mosaic' of unequal protection across different land management types. The private areas do not play the same role, and may not be a conservation panacea.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827122107.htm