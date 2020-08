Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 16:21 Hits: 1

The data sets on the Earth's gravitational field which are required for this, stem from the GRACE and GRACE-FO satellite missions. Using the South American continent as an example, Earth system modellers have developed a new Deep-Learning-Method, which quantifies small as well as large-scale changes to the water storage with the help of satellite data.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827122115.htm