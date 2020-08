Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

The National Park Service (NPS) is in hot water with ethics watchdogs for a slickly produced video promoting President Trump along with its plans to host a fireworks spectacle after his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention.Trump...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/513856-park-service-under-fire-for-role-in-gop-convention