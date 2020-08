Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 16:15 Hits: 1

North Carolina is suing the federal government over its decision to try to locate oil and gas off the state’s coast despite objections from the state. In June, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) allowed a company to move...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/513947-north-carolina-sues-federal-government-over-approval-of-seismic