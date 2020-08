Articles

The northern quoll, one of Australia's most adorable and endangered native carnivores, appears to be adapted to dramatically different landscapes -- which may be key to the species' survival. A new study that found similarities between northern quoll skulls across a 5000 kilometer range, which has raised hopes scientists will be able to cross-breed isolated populations.

