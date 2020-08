Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 19:29 Hits: 1

President Trump said Thursday he plans to visit the Gulf Coast region damaged by Hurricane Laura, probably as soon as this weekend.Trump also told reporters that he considered postponing his keynote speech to the Republican National Convention...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/514000-trump-says-he-will-tour-damage-from-hurricane-laura