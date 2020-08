Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020

While high greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss are often associated with rapid land-use change in Indonesia, impacts on local water cycles have been largely overlooked. Researchers now show that the expansion of monocultures, such as oil palm and rubber plantations, leads to more frequent and more severe flooding.

