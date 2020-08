Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 18:12 Hits: 3

On 11 November 2019, a magnitude 5 earthquake occurred near the village of Le Teil in the Rhône River Valley in southern France producing an unexpected surface rupture with ground displacement. For the first time in France, scientists had the opportunity to use all modern seismological, geodetical, and geological techniques available to study this historically unprecedented seismic event.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827141252.htm