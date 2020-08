Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020

Scientists have discovered a previously unknown way that some bacteria produce the chemical ethylene - a finding that could lead to new ways to produce plastics without using fossil fuels. The study showed that the bacteria created ethylene gas as a byproduct of metabolizing sulfur, which they need to survive.

