Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020

A half-a-billion years old fossil species of marine animal sheds light on how the anatomies of the two main types of an animal group called the hemichordates are related, and provides new evidence in the historical debate among zoologists. The fossils are over half-a-billion years old and were discovered at a Burgess Shale site in the Canadian Rockies.

