Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 18:13 Hits: 3

Non-edible plants are a promising alternative to crude oil, but their heterogenous composition can be a challenge to producing high yields of useful products. Scientists have developed a platform that combines different microorganisms that can make a dramatic difference.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200827141331.htm