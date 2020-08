Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 21:07 Hits: 6

Environmentalists won their battle challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) regulation of Pennsylvania’s air quality, with the court ruling the agency used a “pernicious loophole” when greenlighting laxer standards for coal-fired...

