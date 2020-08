Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 23:40 Hits: 7

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) said Thursday that four people have died so far in the state after Hurricane Laura made landfall.The four deaths occurred in Acadia, Jackson and Vernon parishes, according to Edwards.“I’m asking that we all...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/514064-hurricane-laura-kills-four-leaves-wind-damage