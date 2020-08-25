How to Get Your Child to Wear a Mask at School

Category: Environment Hits: 2
Written by Ronnie Citron-Fink
Back to school? In-person? Will it last?
There’s much we don’t know about how our families will be impacted now that Covid has brought its extreme health challenges into our schools. But one thing is for sure: many of the nation’s classrooms will be full of students—big and small—wearing masks.
As parents, we fight against air pollution to protect our community for the sake of our children’s health. Now we have a new layer to add to our parent protecting powers: helping our children understand that wearing masks at school saves lives.
Most of us know the drill. Wear a mask. Protect yourself. Protect others. And as Dr. Andrew Adesman, the chief of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New York puts it in the New York Times, “Masks are a ‘tangible reminder’ that life right now is different from before the pandemic, but masks are also ‘one important step toward trying to approach some semblance of normalcy.’”
Now it’s time for our kids’ mask-wearing task to be put to the test of protecting themselves and others.
The CDC provides good guidance for the use of cloth face coverings in school. Unfortunately, the “unintended consequences” of mask-wearing in classrooms could put parents to the test. Schools should have a plan for “stigma, discrimination or bullying” that may arise due to wearing or not wearing a face mask, as not all families agree with school policies about face masks. To deal with this, CDC suggests parents, caregivers, and guardians should be directed to their guidance on cloth face coverings.
So, what kind of masks do children need? Health experts conclude cloth masks are fine for children. What matters most is the fit.
It’s recommended to get or make face coverings specifically sized for children. A mask fits when it covers the nose and mouth and secures under the chin. For young children, ear loops are easier to maneuver than ties. The American Association of Pediatrics says pleated masks fit little ones best and recommends masks should have more than one layer of fabric. The World Health Organization advises three layers, as the multiple layers block most respiratory droplets.
Here are some mask-wearing do’s and don’ts excerpted from this Washington Post article: “How to help children adjust to masks, according to experts and parents.“
Mask-Wearing Do’s and Don’ts
