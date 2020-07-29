Fishing and Conservation Groups Back State of Washington’s Move to Protect Salmon from Hot Water Caused by Federal Dams

Category: Environment Hits: 3
Olympia, WA —The Northwest Sportfishing Industry Association (NSIA), NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), and Columbia Riverkeeper have moved to intervene in a case to support the State of Washington’s new Clean Water Act limits on heat pollution from Columbia and Lower Snake river dams and reservoirs operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps).
“The Trump administration and Army Corps continue attacking states’ efforts to protect clean water and sustainable fisheries,” explained Brett VandenHeuvel, executive director of Columbia Riverkeeper. “The Trump administration’s appeal shows that the federal agencies are blocking progress. We need Northwest elected leaders to develop inclusive solutions to protect salmon and reinvest in river communities.”
The federal government’s own studies show that the large, shallow reservoirs on the Lower Snake and Columbia rivers soak up the sun’s energy and make the water too hot for endangered salmon and steelhead. In recent years, dwindling fish populations have closed important fisheries and led to fears that some Columbia and Snake River salmon, and the Southern Resident orcas that depend on them, may soon go extinct. In response, Washington—for the first time ever—placed legal limits on the dams’ heat pollution to ensure that the rivers will meet water quality standards and remain cool enough for salmon to recover.
“For weeks and sometimes months at a time, the water behind the Lower Snake River dams is too hot for salmon, and summers in the Pacific Northwest are only getting hotter,” warned Giulia Good Stefani, Senior Attorney at NRDC. “The Army Corps must manage the dams to reduce water temperatures. If they don’t, we are all cooked: the fish, plus everything and everyone in the region that depends on salmon.”
Rather than taking steps to reduce the dams’ temperature pollution, the Trump administration’s Army Corps appealed the temperature limits imposed by Wastington regulators to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board. The fishing and conservation organizations, represented by the law firm Earthjustice, intervened to defend Washington’s limits on temperature pollution.
“Our industry is still reeling from the legacy of the 2015 drought, when hot water in the Columbia basin killed hundreds of thousands of adult salmon” said Liz Hamilton, executive director of NSIA. “Our region’s elected leaders need to support inclusive solutions that bring river temperatures down to levels that are not lethal to salmon and our industry. Thousands of jobs in the Northwest and beyond depend on our success.”
