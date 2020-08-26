The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tethering together type 2 diabetes drugs increases efficacy of combination therapy

Biomedical engineers have shown that the effectiveness of a two-pronged type 2 diabetes treatment increases when the drugs are linked by a heat-sensitive tether rather than concurrently administered. The combination molecule forms a gel-like depot under the skin that slowly releases the drug. These findings suggest that this approach to combination drug design could be applied to disease therapies beyond diabetes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826151300.htm

