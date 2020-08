Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 19:13 Hits: 6

Through an analysis of the Fermi data and an exhaustive series of modeling exercises, researchers were able to determine that an observed excess of gamma rays could not have been produced by what are called weakly interacting massive particles, most popularly theorized as the stuff of dark matter.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826151302.htm