Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 21:56 Hits: 5

Turing machines are widely believed to be universal, in the sense that any computation done by any system can also be done by a Turing machine. In a new article, researchers present their work exploring the energetic costs of computation within the context of Turing machines.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826175641.htm