Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 03:38 Hits: 4

Hurricane Laura has strengthened into a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Wednesday, warning the hurricane had become “extremely dangerous.”"Little time remains to protect life and property” as the storm nears the Gulf Coast...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/513890-hurricane-laura-strengthens-as-it-nears-texas-louisiana-border