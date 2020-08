Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 12:30 Hits: 3

New research shows parents who teach children ahead of time how to properly choose gaps in traffic can help them learn more quickly how to cross roads safely. The study found that timely instruction from parents led to improvements in children's road-crossing abilities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826083027.htm