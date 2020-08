Articles

Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Rainfall and temperature drive agricultural activity, which, in turn, influences patterns of measles outbreaks in the West African nation of Niger, according to researchers. The findings may be useful for improving vaccine coverage for seasonally mobile populations within Niger and other countries.

