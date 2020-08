Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:16 Hits: 3

In addition to helping protect players from COVID-19, the NBA 'bubble' in Orlando may be a competitive equalizer by eliminating team travel. Researchers analyzing the results of nearly 500 NBA playoff games over six seasons found that a team's direction of travel and the number of time zones crossed were associated with its predicted win probability and actual game performance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826101637.htm