Novel alkaline hydrogel advances skin wound care

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 14:16 Hits: 3

Effective wound care requires the maintenance of optimal conditions for skin and tissue regeneration. Hydrogels provide many of these conditions, but not an alkaline environment. Now, in a breakthrough study, scientists have developed a new method that requires no specialized equipment and can be performed at room temperature to produce an alkaline hydrogel in five minutes, allowing its easy implementation in any medical practice for superior wound healing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826101641.htm