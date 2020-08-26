The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How 'swapping bodies' with a friend changes our sense of self

A new study shows that, when pairs of friends swapped bodies in a perceptual illusion, their beliefs about their own personalities became more similar to their beliefs about their friends' personalities. The findings suggest that this tie between our psychological and physical sense of self is involved in memory function: when our mental self-concept doesn't match our physical self, our memory can become impaired.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826110322.htm

