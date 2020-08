Articles

Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

A new genetic and morphological study of South Asia's hillstream loach (Balitoridae) family is shedding new light on the fishes' unusual land-walking capabilities, including that of the family's strangest relative -- Cryptotora thamicola -- a rare, blind cavefish from Thailand with an uncanny ability to walk on land and climb waterfalls using four limbs that move in salamander-like fashion.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826131859.htm