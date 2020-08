Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

A coalition of 13 groups sued the Interior Department and National Park Service (NPS) on Wednesday over its decision to ease restrictions on hunting bear cubs and wolf pups at national preserves in Alaska. A rule published in June reversed a...

