Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 10:31 Hits: 1

German cities and towns are struggling with water shortages. Climate change is making it more difficult for municipalities to reach the groundwater they rely on.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-cities-dig-deep-to-tap-groundwater-amid-climate-change/a-54681838?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss