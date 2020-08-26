The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Domesticated chickens have smaller brains

Category: Environment Hits: 5

Researchers suggest a process by which the timid junglefowl from the rain forest could have become today's domesticated chicken. When the scientists selectively bred the junglefowl with least fear of humans for 10 generations, the offspring acquired smaller brains and found it easier to become accustomed to frightening but non-hazardous events. The results shed new light over how domestication may have changed animals so much in a relatively short time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200826101619.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version