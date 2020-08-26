Vacancy: Journalist at Carbon Brief

Category: Environment Hits: 5
This is an exciting opportunity to become Carbon Brief’s new science journalist, helping us to analyse and report climate change and society’s response to it.
Working closely with the Science Editor and the rest of the team, you’ll report on the latest scientific developments relevant to climate change. This could range from disentangling claims in the media about heatwaves and climate change, to summarising the latest study on Arctic sea ice loss, or working with our multimedia journalist on an infographic about wildfires.
Carbon Brief’s award-winning science coverage, data journalism and analysis is respected by scientists, journalists and policymakers around the world. You’ll be comfortable conveying the point of a story while representing the subtleties of scientific information in a clear and engaging way. With a strong grounding in science, you’ll be meticulous about accuracy and fact-checking.
Essential
Desirable
Location: Carbon Brief’s office is in central London. Ideally, this role will be office based, but flexible/remote working is a possible option, depending on the successful candidate’s circumstances/location. You may be expected to undertake some travel as part of your work.
Reporting to: The director.
Hours/Duration: This is a permanent full-time contract, subject to a six-month review period.
Salary: Competitive; dependent on skills and experience.
To apply, please send:
To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Applications must be submitted by 9am on Monday, 21 September 2020. Interviews will be held on Monday, 28 September and Tuesday, 29 September.
Typically, Carbon Brief only considers candidates who have the right to work permanently in the United Kingdom. However, for a truly exceptional candidate, we might consider an alternative (non-sponsored) remote-working arrangement.
We are committed to the principles of equal opportunity in our employment practices. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status. We will seek to ensure that individuals are recruited, selected, trained and promoted on the basis of their aptitude, skills and abilities.
Carbon Brief is a UK-based website covering the latest developments in climate science, climate policy and energy policy. We specialise in clear, data-driven articles and graphics to help improve the understanding of climate change, both in terms of the science and the policy response. We publish a wide range of content, including science explainers, interviews, analysis and factchecks, as well as daily and weekly email summaries of newspaper and online coverage.
