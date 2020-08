Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:07 Hits: 3

Population density, and not the proportion of green spaces, has the biggest impact on species richness of pollinators in residential areas. This is the result of a study from Lund University in Sweden of gardens and residential courtyards in and around Malmö, Sweden.

