Researchers reversibly disable brain pathway in primates

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 15:07 Hits: 5

For the first time ever, neurophysiologists have succeeded in reversibly disabling a connection between two areas in the brains of primates while they were performing cognitive tasks, or while their entire brain activity was being monitored. The disconnection had a negative impact on the motivation of the animals, but not on their learning behavior. The study may eventually lead to more targeted treatments for certain brain disorders.

