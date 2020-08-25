The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Researchers reversibly disable brain pathway in primates

For the first time ever, neurophysiologists have succeeded in reversibly disabling a connection between two areas in the brains of primates while they were performing cognitive tasks, or while their entire brain activity was being monitored. The disconnection had a negative impact on the motivation of the animals, but not on their learning behavior. The study may eventually lead to more targeted treatments for certain brain disorders.

