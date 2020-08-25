Building mechanical memory boards using origami

Articles

Origami can be used to create mechanical, binary switches, and researchers report the fabrication of such a paper device, using the Kresling pattern, that can act as a mechanical switch. By putting several together on a single platform, the investigators built a functioning mechanical memory board. They found that oscillating the platform up and down at a certain speed will cause it to flip, or switch, between its two stable states.

