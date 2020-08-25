The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Importance of rainfall highlighted for tropical animals

Category: Environment Hits: 2

Imagine a tropical forest, and you might conjure up tall trees hung with vines, brightly colored birds, howling monkeys, and ... rain. Indeed, precipitation patterns, along with temperature, dictate where tropical forests are distributed around the world, but surprisingly, scientists know very little about the direct effects of rainfall on animals. A new conceptual framework calls for the scientific community to formally consider the role of precipitation in an organism's ecological niche.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200825121829.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version