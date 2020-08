Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Higher rates of e-cigarette and marijuana use in U.S. states did not result in more e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injuries (known as EVALI), a new study from the Yale School of Public Health finds.

