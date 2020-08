Articles

A newly developed genotyping 'chip' -- the first of its kind for corals -- allows researchers to genetically identify corals and the symbiotic algae that live within the coral's cells, a vital step for establishing and maintaining genetic diversity in reef restoration efforts.

